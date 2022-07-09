Editor’s Note: Below are the Q&As that the Cobb County School District published on three new principals.
Amy Stump, Daniell Middle School
Amy Stump has dedicated the past 10, 15, 20, 25—almost 30 years, to preparing students for success after graduation. Everyone of her 27 years as an educator has been in service to students in the Cobb County School District.
In August, the veteran Cobb educator will welcome students back to class as the principal of Daniell Middle School. For Principal Stump, taking the reigns of Daniell is like returning home. She previously served the Daniell community as assistant principal. Principal Stump wrapped up this past school year as assistant principal at Dickerson Middle School.
In the Question-and-Answer section, Principal Stump explains what she loves about being an educator, what will drive her decisions, and how she likes to spend her time when she is not helping boost student success.
Why are you excited to serve the Daniell Middle School community as principal?
“I am excited to serve the Daniell community because I previously worked here as an Assistant Principal. My heart is here, and I feel like I am returning home.”
What most impresses you about the students and school community?
“The dedication of the Daniell students, staff, and community has always impressed me. I am fortunate to come back to one of the hardest working communities in Cobb! We will continue to be dedicated to the success of our students!”
What can the school community expect to see under your leadership?
“The community can expect to see positivity, shared leadership, and collaboration with a focus on teaching and learning. We will use data to make decisions about what is best for students.”
What does student success look like to you?
“Daniell’s mission is to prepare all students for academic success. To me, that means using data to create smart goals and working together to achieve those goals through the PLC process.”
What do you like most about being an educator?
“I love forming positive relationships with all stakeholders so that we can work together to see our students succeed. Students need to know that they are going to be supported at home and in school so that they feel safe to take risks in their learning. My favorite thing is to hear about the growth and successes from a former student.”
Outside school, where might students, parents, or staff members run into you?
“I can be found shopping, at Zumba, or just hanging out with my husband, daughters, and our dogs.”
Dr. Cheri Vaniman, Rocky Mount Elementary School
Dr. Cheri Vaniman is passionate about giving students the same love of learning someone gave her. Starting in July, Dr. Vaniman is bringing her love of learning to students at Rocky Mount Elementary School where she will serve as principal.
Rocky Mount’s new principal knows Cobb County and what Cobb students need to succeed. She knows Cobb really is the best place to teach, lead, and learn because Cobb is where she has spent her entire 18 years as an educator. Cobb is also where she raised her sons. Cobb is home.
Dr. Vaniman’s move to Rocky Mount is also practically around the corner from Nicholson Elementary School where she previously served as assistant principal.
“The Rocky Mount community has been so welcoming and kind. The students are happy and excited about learning. It is clear that the Rocky Mount community supports each other and wants students to be successful,” Dr. Vaniman said. “The community looks for opportunities to enrich our students and provide them with the skills and resources they need to be successful. I have been impressed with the positive school culture at Rocky Mount and look forward to continuing a welcoming environment and being fully immersed in the community.”
In the Question-and-Answer section, Dr. Vaniman explains what the Rocky Mount community can expect under her leadership, how she defines student success, and why she splits her free time between Athens and Knoxville.
Why are you excited to serve the Rocky Mount Elementary School community as principal?
“I am beyond excited to serve the Rocky Mount community. Rocky Mount has an amazing reputation as a supportive community with a dedicated staff devoted to our students. The community and staff support are the foundation of Rocky Mount. The true consensus of the Rocky Mount community is to support the mission of One Team, One Goal, Student Success. I am thrilled to serve this exceptional community!”
What can the school community expect to see under your leadership?
“My leadership style is relationship based. Developing a positive learning environment for our students includes a partnership with families and community. Schools are most successful when there is a connection between families and the school. The community can expect to see effective communication and collaboration with community and staff and a continued focus on student success. The community can also expect me to be present at Rocky Mount events and a supporter of our students.”
What does student success look like to you?
“Student success encompasses many aspects. Student success includes both academics as well as the emotional well-being of our students. Our goal is to prepare our students for the future. Student success looks like each individual student reaching goals and becoming respectful citizens of our community.”
What do you like most about being an educator?
“What I like most about being an educator goes back to my 'why'. Education has been my passion for as long as I can remember. I love problem-solving to figure out how to inspire a child and embrace the love to learn. I do this job so I can reach as many students as I can to show them how to love learning. Someone did that for me when I was younger, and it changed my life. Every student should be given the opportunity to find their passion.”
Outside school, where might students, parents, or staff members run into you?
“Outside of school, you will find me out in the community. While both of my boys are in college, my husband and I are still active in the community with friends and family. You may also find me at the University of Georgia cheering on the Dawgs visiting our youngest son Zach at the University of Tennessee or cheering on the Vols visiting our oldest son, Jake. We have become a house divided!”
How many years have you served as an educator?
“I have been an educator for 18 years. I began my career at Baker Elementary as a special education teacher. I then stayed home for five years with my boys. I was then a special education teacher and a general education at Sope Creek Elementary for seven years. Then I began my administration path where I have been an assistant principal at Sope Creek Elementary as well as Nicholson Elementary."
Elayna Wilson, Powers Ferry Elementary School
Principal Elayna Wilson is only a year shy of celebrating 30 years as an educator, and students at Powers Ferry Elementary School will soon benefit from those decades of experience. The dedicated educator is stepping in as Powers Ferry’s new principal.
"I recently visited the school! During this time, I was most impressed by the caring, welcoming, and collaborative atmosphere that met me at the door upon my entry," shared Principal Wilson, who has served a total of 8 years in Cobb Schools. "To have the opportunity to serve as the new principal of Powers Ferry Elementary is an exciting honor for me!"
Through her leadership, Principal Wilson aims to positively impact student achievement. However, her students often positively impact her too. She listens and learns from her students just as they learn from her.
Find out why she is excited to join the Powers Ferry community, why she firmly believes all students can learn, why she happily serves as an educator, and where staff and students may see her outside of school. She shares that and more in the Question-and-Answer section.
Why are you excited to serve the Powers Ferry Elementary Community as principal?
"I have heard about the great work happening at Powers Ferry! The word 'power' in the school’s name describes the community at large. The community works as a collective power to ensure all students are supported, nurtured, and empowered, every day. The opportunity to join this team brings me immense pleasure. I look forward to becoming an integral member of this great community and continuing the meaningful work for students!"
What can the school community expect to see under your leadership?
"As principal, I will maintain high expectations for myself and others, and work collaboratively with all stakeholders. The community can expect a leader who is compassionate, focused, and willing to go above and beyond to create innovative ways to ensure all students, staff, parents, and community members feel a sense of belonging, self-worth, and success."
What does student success look like for you?
"Student success is individualized and priceless. Success looks different for each learner, and I am a firm believer that all students can learn. Success is when teachers identify students’ strengths and align instruction to match their learning styles. Success is also when students take responsibility for their learning, develop perseverance skills (keep trying, never give up) and understand the importance of being a person who shows integrity and kindness towards others. Student success encompasses the whole child; academic, behavioral, and social-emotional."
What do you like most about being an educator?
"We have been charged with a greater responsibility than one can imagine and that is to shape the outcome of our country through students! Our students are our future! As an educator, I love to speak with students and find out what is important to them. They have some very amazing perspectives and I love when they learn from me and when I learn from them. As a principal, I also enjoy the experience of working with educators to positively impact student achievement. Additionally, I enjoy supporting and celebrating staff members when they reach their goals."
Outside school, where might students, parents, or staff members run into you?
"When I am not serving the Powers Ferry Community, you will find me spending time with my husband and Titus (pet Rottweiler) walking, jogging, or riding my bicycle, at church, shoe shopping, and making calls to check on my nieces and nephews."
Is there anything else you want the school community to know?
"I want the Powers Ferry Community to know that I believe in transparent communication, listening to others’ perspectives and that I will work diligently to maintain a laser-focus on student growth and achievement."
