Editor’s Note: Below is a list of Q&As that the Cobb County School District published on several new principals.
Dr. Peter Giles, Kell High School
Why are you excited about joining the Kell school community?
“Coming to Kell High School is an opportunity for me to come back home to the Longhorn Nation. I previously served as an assistant principal from 2010-13 and loved the sense of family our school and community displayed for all of our students and schools. I am also excited about knowing so many students and families due to my years of serving as the principal at Palmer and assistant principal here at Kell. Having such a warm welcome from the students and families has really made my homecoming exciting!”
What does student success look like for you?
“Having three children of my own has given me the perspective that success is different for every child due to their individual needs. Although success may be different, one commonality for all students to be successful is through cultivating a passion for learning and growth. I think it is important to focus on our whole student, which includes academically, emotionally and through extracurricular activities.”
What do you like most about being an educator/principal? Is there a memory as an educator that you treasure the most?
“By far, the aspect I enjoy about being a principal more than any other is seeing our students grow! Sharing in their growth and building relationships over these four years is special. There is no one specific memory, but anytime one of my former students come back to share their success is awesome!”
Outside school, where might students, parents or staff members find you?
“I am usually able to be seen on the sidelines coaching my three children’s sports teams or spending time with the family catching the Dawgs play on Saturdays. Additionally, I enjoy playing tennis with my family or being humbled by the golf course.”
Kristie Brown, Garrett Middle School
Why are you excited about joining the Garrett school community?
“I’m very proud and excited to join the Garrett Middle School community and continue down the school’s road of success. I have been working at South Cobb High School for the past three years. Most students from Garrett feed into South Cobb, so I’m looking forward to continuing that relationship with the community and getting to know the parents, teachers and students. I’m also looking forward to returning to middle school. Middle school is a challenging time for students, but I also believe that it is a time when we can impact them for the better. We can show them all the available opportunities and inspire them. We can help them through the challenging time and help them be more successful in school and life.”
What do you like the most about being an educator?
“As a former middle school math teacher, I loved when students were struggling through a problem and suddenly the light bulb went on, and they said, ‘I understand it! I get it now!’ Math is a struggle for some and to see a student become successful after struggling in the past always made my day. It made teaching math worthwhile. I also enjoy seeing my current and former students out in public. It is nice to see how they have grown from middle school students into young adults.”
Why did you decide to become an educator?
“I believe that education will change the course of your life. I’m the first member of my family to go to college, and I have seen firsthand how that will open many doors. My parents taught me a lot about hard work and determination. I wanted to do the same. I wanted to challenge and to inspire students and show them and tell them that they can do the same thing. Whether they go through a training program, college or straight into a career path, education will change your life and offer you so many more opportunities.”
Outside school, where might students, parents or staff members find you?
“My husband and I enjoy trying new restaurants and going on new adventures in the community. We also love to travel. When we run into former and current students, I love for them to come up and speak with me. I volunteer at a nursing home. So, they may see me out in the community giving back. I also look forward to continuing to attend some of the South Cobb sporting events, and I want to get the Garrett students involved in attending those too.”
William Dryden, Frey Elementary School
Why are you excited about joining the Frey community?
Frey has a well-established tradition of excellence in academics as developed through an outstanding faculty and staff, and from a robust involvement of parents and the local business community. I’m ready to join the team and do my part! I’ve had many positive and impactful experiences during the past nine years with the district. I look forward to adding this new adventure to the list, spending as much time as possible in classrooms interacting with students, staff and faculty, and collaborating on ways to continue providing opportunities for even greater success.
What does student success look like for you?
As a husband, stepfather, educator and administrator, I often spend time reflecting and comparing my experiences in grade school, military tech schools and college with my approach to today’s learning process and how important it is to meet students where they are. Through these observations, I believe that success begins with a safe and sound learning environment equipped with ample resources and highly qualified staff and faculty. This structure provides students with the ability to acquire knowledge, pursue their interests and adapt to what life might bring their way.
What do you like most about being an educator/principal?
I am entering the 18th year of my career, and I’ve had the opportunity to teach all grade levels in both public and private school settings. I enjoy interacting with students more than anything. An effective learning environment is fun and exciting and brimming with opportunity. It brings me joy to observe the “aha” moments and to watch a student persevere and overcome challenges, and I take great pride in being a part of this process.
Outside school, where might students, parents or staff members run into you?
I have a blessed and full life for which I am very grateful. Off-campus, you will find me traveling and spending time with my wife, two stepsons, and our two dogs. With rising eighth and fourth graders, we have a busy academic, sport and activity schedule as one can imagine. Additionally, you’ll find me in my workshop turning bowls on my lathe, playing banjo in the local bluegrass community and on a mountain bike riding the local trails.
Tommy Perry, South Cobb High School
Why are you excited about joining the South Cobb High School community?
“I am so excited to begin this journey with my new South Cobb family; it is like coming back home! As a former Austell resident, teacher and Junior Eagles football coach, there is a special place still in my heart for the community. South Cobb High School is growing and excelling in many ways, and I am so honored to be a part of something great. I look forward to handing my students their diplomas as they walk across the stage at graduation, and watching the students in The Academy of Research and Medical Sciences magnet program position themselves for future success as health care professionals. I also can’t wait to cheer on all of our athletic teams to many victories!”
What does student success look like to you?
“I believe student success is when students set and achieve their own goals and, throughout the process, acquire knowledge that will help position them to be successful in every area of their lives. Every student’s path to success is unique and based on their individual needs, but as long as they reach their finish line, that is success.”
Why do you like being an educator?
“Every day I have the opportunity to directly educate, influence, encourage and motivate a large population of students. I especially love witnessing that aha moment with a student when they finally grasp a new concept of something they struggle with. I also love seeing my colleagues grow and flourish professionally as well as personally.”
Outside school, where might students, parents or staff members find you?
“I can be found at the local gym. I’m always working out or jogging along a road somewhere. I also spend a lot of time in various basketball gyms coaching or watching my sons at their basketball games.”
