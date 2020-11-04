Editor’s Note: Below is a Q&A that the Cobb County School District published on new Ford Elementary School principal Debbie Broadnax.
Principal Debbie Broadnax is a seasoned educator with more than 20 years of experience helping students succeed.
She began her educational career in 1999 as a teacher at Compton Elementary School. Before becoming principal of Ford Elementary School, she served as principal of Powder Springs Elementary School. Broadnax talks more about her role as an educator in the Q&A profile below.
Why are you excited about joining the Ford Elementary School community?
“I have always heard wonderful things, not only about the Ford community but also about the STEM program and the school’s beautiful gardens. After 10 years, leaving my previous school was bittersweet, but there is a quote that says, ‘Change can be beautiful when we are brave enough to evolve with it’ (Bryant McGill). I am looking forward to continuing to evolve as a leader as I work with our staff, parents and community to support our students.
As their new principal, I have been very impressed with our Ford students. They have great manners, fun personalities and have made me feel so welcome. Many of our students greet me each morning with, ‘Good morning, Mrs. Broadnax,’ and I can tell that they are smiling at me with their eyes! I can’t think of a better way to start my day.”
What does student success look like for you?
“I believe in a holistic approach to learning. I don’t believe that student success can be measured by academic achievement alone. We must be attentive to students’ academic needs, as well as their social and emotional needs. Additionally, we must nurture and tap into students’ natural gifts and talents. My responsibility as an instructional leader is to ensure that our students are provided with learning experiences that foster problem solving, communication, collaboration, and creativity. So, for me, student success is teaching, or rather reaching, the whole child.”
What do you like most about being an educator?
“What I love about being an educator is encouraging, leading, and hopefully inspiring not only students but the staff that I have the pleasure of working with each day. My favorite memories as an educator are when my former students visit me as high school or college students and graduates. It thrills me to hear about the wonderful things that they are doing in life, and to know that I was a small part of their journey is rewarding.”
Outside school, where might students, parents, or staff members run into you?
“Before the pandemic, students, parents and staff members could run into me in local restaurants or Perimeter Mall. Now, they will probably only see me in the grocery store.”
