Editor’s Note: Below is a Q&A that the Cobb County School District published on new Pearson Middle School principal Dean Yoder.
Why are you excited about leading the opening of the new Pearson Middle School?
“The opening of a brand-new school in itself is exhilarating. However, I will continue to serve a community that I have been involved with for the past three years, which means a great deal to me. It is also the opportunity to build a culture of success and community service within the school and community from the ground floor.”
What are your plans to build the new school community, and what can the community expect to see under your Leadership?
“To me, it is vital to create unity between the school and the community. I plan to begin this process by holding a series of virtual Town Hall meetings to meet and hear from the families and students in the Fair Oaks, Green Acres, and Belmont Hills communities. I need to know their goals and dreams for their students and all stakeholders' expectations at Pearson.
Under my Leadership, the community can expect a leader that will create a school environment where everyone is held to high expectations in all that they do, from the front office to the custodians, to the teachers, to the cafeteria. These same expectations will also be expected of all our students. To be our best, we must be at our best every day – and this what the Pearson community can expect.”
Explain how you think your experience from Fair Oaks will help you in your new position at Pearson Middle School?
“I cannot express enough how much I have learned and gained from the staff, students, and families at Fair Oaks. During the past three years, they have helped me grow in my position and understand what Servant Leadership truly means. I am looking forward to bringing this type of Leadership to my Pearson Team and community.”
What do you want Pearson Middle School to be known for?
“High achieving, well-rounded students, state of the art teaching, and a school that works directly with the community to improve the lives and well-being of all. Their future high school will immediately be able to identify an incoming Pearson student. They will be the ones leading by example.
What does student success look like to you?
“The most obvious and correct response is high student achievement, and that is the most common measuring stick of student success. However, I also believe that getting students to believe in themselves, treat others respectfully, and use their learning to improve the community they live in is another critical way to measure student success.”
What do you like most about being an educator? Do you have a favorite memory?
“As a principal, I can support and positively affect the lives of the students, team members, and families in the community. One of my favorite memories came from a note from a former student that I taught many years ago. In that note, there was a sentence that brought what we do home to me: ‘Thank you for having patience with me, always motivated me to do much bigger things…’"
Outside school, where might students, parents, or staff members run into you?
“You can usually find me spending time with my two grandchildren in and around the local playgrounds and at their t-ball games.”
