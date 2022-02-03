POWDER SPRINGS — A new charter school set to open here this summer is now accepting student applications for kindergarten through third grades.
Scheduled to open Aug. 1, Miles Ahead Charter School, a free, state-funded public school, was born of parents' dissatisfaction with their choice of local schools, said Kolt Bloxson, its founding principal.
“A number of our board members live in Cobb County, work in Cobb County, have raised kids in Cobb County, and we just wanted another tuition-free public option for children,” Bloxson said. “The creation of Miles Ahead was due to families, parents and people who live in the community that just wanted that ‘where else can I go?’ opportunity. We created it not to compete, but to collaborate with local schools.”
Bloxson has served as a Teach for America corps member, teacher, mathematics instructional coach and K-5 mathematics coordinator for Atlanta Public Schools.
Miles Ahead will start out as a K-3 school that will host a little over 200 students during its first year, Bloxson said. Each year, a new grade level will be added up until eighth grade. The school will offer kindergarten through eighth grades by the 2027-28 school year.
According to the school’s website, Miles Ahead offers an academic curriculum that includes a science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, program; social emotional learning; coding; other 21st century skills; and more.
At Miles Ahead, educators will seek to create a learning environment centered around joy and rigor, Bloxson said.
“Every child should come through our doors knowing that they're entering a safe place where people care about them. That’s where the joy comes in," she said. "Then, you layer in those components of school that you love, the smells, the songs, the singing, the happy smiles, making friendships. ... The rigor component is making sure that they're acquiring the skills to help them reach their full potential. What we're trying to do is set a standard for them to be successful beyond their primary years."
While the school is expected to draw most of its students from Cobb County, it is a state charter school, meaning students from anywhere in Georgia can attend.
“Because we're a state charter school, even though we're here in Powder Springs, we can take any student from across Georgia,” Ashlee Lee, the board secretary at Miles Ahead, said. “We want to make that very clear."
Miles Ahead has entered into a leasing agreement with Relentless Church of Powder Springs to use a 20,000-square-foot facility behind the church as a school building. The school and church are not connected in any way besides their shared location.
“The school building itself is a part of the church,” Bloxson said. “There's a breezeway where they are connected, but right now we are only subleasing from Relentless Church.”
The church believes providing children with care and an education is invaluable.
"With the many challenges that face our society, the opportunity to rear children creates a pathway of hope towards shaping the certainty of our future," the church said in a statement. "The Bible says, 'Children are a gift from God,' and Relentless Church would like to congratulate Miles Ahead Charter School for their efforts in stewarding the gifts of the children they will serve. We pray for great success as they provide educational opportunities for children and families in the Metro Atlanta Area."
By the time it opens its doors to students on the first day of school, Miles Ahead will be fully funded by the state, Bloxson said. But most of the money the school has raised so far has been thanks to an “amazing, supportive base” in the Powder Springs community.
“So far we've been able to raise upwards of, I want to say, $15,000,” Bloxson said. “Last year, we raised over $9,000 just with our supporters in our community alone, which speaks volumes to the fact that this is clearly a need and a supported need.”
In addition to money raised by the community, Miles Ahead has received some small grants from High Tech High’s graduate school of education and DEI Works.
High Tech High is a San Diego, CA-based school-development organization, and DEI (Diversity, Equity and Inclusion) Works is a collective of community organizers, business practitioners, teachers, researchers, and problem-solvers that "live our lives at the intersections of multiple identities," according to the organization's website.
Bloxson received an EL Education Design Fellowship to launch Miles Ahead in 2019. EL Education is a national nonprofit that partners with K-12 educators. According to the organization's website, the EL Education School Design Fellowship supports educators in designing, launching and leading new EL Education schools.
After receiving her fellowship, Bloxson completed a residency at an award-winning EL Education charter school called Amana Academy where she worked with Ehab Jaleel, the academy’s executive director, and its former principal, Cherisse Campbell, as they launched the academy’s first location in Fulton County before Bloxson began working to found Miles Ahead.
Amana Academy West Atlanta in Mableton is the academy's second school location that will open on Aug. 8, just seven days after Miles Ahead.
The application process is very simple and tuition is completely free, according to Bloxson.
“The application process is online, and all you have to do right now (to enroll a student) is submit an application," she said.
Interested parents can find out more about Miles Ahead Charter School at www.milesaheadcharter.org.
