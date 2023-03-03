From left, Pope High School students Jack Weatherill, Rachel Green, Hannah Green, Hannah Foster and Carter Davie led the dedication of the school's Daffodil Project garden, which honors the lives of the 1.5 million children, most of them Jewish, killed in the Holocaust.
Carter Davie, 18, a senior at Pope High school, speaks at the dedication of the school's Daffodil Project garden, which honors the lives of the 1.5 million children, most of them Jewish, killed in the Holocaust.
Hannah Green, 17, a junior at Pope High School, places a rock in the school's Daffodil Project garden to honor the 1.5 million children, most of them Jewish, killed in the Holocaust.
A Pope High School student places a stone in the school's Daffodil Project Garden to honor the lives of the 1.5 million children, most of them Jewish, killed in the Holocaust.
From left, Pope High School students Jack Weatherill, Rachel Green, Hannah Green, Hannah Foster and Carter Davie led the dedication of the school's Daffodil Project garden, which honors the lives of the 1.5 million children, most of them Jewish, killed in the Holocaust.
Carter Davie, 18, a senior at Pope High school, speaks at the dedication of the school's Daffodil Project garden, which honors the lives of the 1.5 million children, most of them Jewish, killed in the Holocaust.
Rabbi Larry Sernovitz of Temple Kol Emeth in east Cobb speaks at the dedication of the Daffodil Project garden at Pope High School.
Rabbi Daniel Dorsch of Congregation Etz Chaim in east Cobb speaks at the dedication of the Daffodil Project garden at Pope High School.
On Friday, students at Pope High School dedicated a garden to the 1.5 million children, most of them Jewish, who were killed in the Holocaust.
The garden is part of the Daffodil Project, which aims to build a Living Holocaust Memorial by planting 1.5 million daffodils. According to the Daffodil Project website, 861,000 daffodil bulbs have been planted in 469 locations around the world.
"The shape and color of the daffodils represent the yellow stars that Jews were forced to wear during the Holocaust," the Daffodil Project states. "Yellow is the color of remembrance. Daffodils represent our poignant hope for the future. They are resilient and return with a burst of color each spring, signifying hope, renewal and beauty. The daffodils also honor those who survived the Holocaust and went on to build new lives after this dark and difficult period."
