Kennesaw State University is one of only 24 colleges and universities in the nation to receive an “A” for core curriculum excellence in the 2021–22 “What Will They Learn?” report by the American Council of Trustees and Alumni.
KSU ranked in the top 2.1% among the more than 1,100 public and private four-year institutions evaluated by the nonprofit education group. This is the 11th consecutive year the university has been recognized in the survey. Of the group receiving an “A” grade, KSU is the most affordable, with the lowest in-state and out-of-state tuition rates, ACTA noted in the report.
ACTA assigns schools a letter grade ranging from “A” to “F” based on how many of seven core subjects – composition, literature, foreign language, U.S. government or history, economics, mathematics, and natural science – are part of their general education programs. To earn an “A,” an institution must require students to complete a course in at least six out of those seven academic subjects.
In addition to assessing schools’ general education programs, ACTA’s research team collected data on several indicators that predict student success after college, including student-to-faculty ratios, campus-specific student loan default rates, graduation rates and cost of attendance. All schools in the study are accredited, nonprofit institutions.
