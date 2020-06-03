The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced over 3,300 winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by U.S. colleges and universities.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the Finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program who plan to attend their institution. These awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
Local winners were:
- Brooke M. Stevens of the Cumberland area, a student at The Westminster Schools, Atlanta, received the National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship.
- Aidan R. Durity of Kennesaw, a student at North Cobb Christian School, received the National Merit Florida State University Scholarship.
- Anne E. Edwards of Mableton, a student at Whitefield Academy, received the National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship.
- Jordan Bass of Marietta, a student at Walton High School, received the National Merit Northwestern University Scholarship.
- Alec Berger of Marietta, a student at Walton, received the National Merit Emory Universty Scholarship.
- Ada R. Burris of Marietta, a student at Alan C. Pope High School, received the National Merit Samford University Scholarship.
- Patrick G. Chen of Marietta, a student at Wheeler High School, received the National Merit Univeristy of Georgia Scholarship.
- Taylor Chiles of Marietta, a student at Walton, received the National Merit Wheaton College Scholarship.
- Alessa L. Cullinan of Marietta, a student at Wheeler, received the National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship.
- Julia Dierker of Marietta, a student at Walton, received the National Merit Northeastern University Scholarship.
- Rebecca R. Goodwin of Marietta, a student at Marietta High School, received the National Merit Emory University Scholarship.
- Rose Jewel of Marietta, a student at Wheeler, received the National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship.
- Brian Kent of Marietta, a student at Wheeler, received the National Merit University of Alabama Scholarship.
- Gabrielle P. Levitt of Marietta, a student at Lassiter High School, received the National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship.
- Emma G. Mason of Marietta, a student at Wheeler, received the National Merit University of South Carolina Scholarship.
- Reilly S. Misra of Marietta, a student at Sprayberry High School, received the National Merit University of Georgia Scholarship.
- Anna K. Mitchell of Marietta, a student at Lassiter, received the National Merit Florida State University Scholarship.
- Andrew M. Myers of Marietta, a student at Pope, received the National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship.
- Catherine L. Pereira of Marietta, a student at Lassiter, received the National Merit University of Florida Scholarship.
- Alison A. Vaughan of Marietta, a student at Mount Paran Christian School, received the National Merit Vanderbilt University Scholarship.
- Zaim Zibran of Marietta, a student at Walton, received the National Merit Emory University Scholarship.
An additional group of Scholars will be announced in July, bringing the total number of college-sponsored Merit Scholarship recipients in the 2020 competition to about 4,100.
This year, 167 higher education institutions are underwriting Merit Scholarship awards through the National Merit Scholarship Program. Sponsor colleges and universities include 92 private and 75 public institutions located in 43 states and the District of Columbia.
For more information, visit www.nationalmerit.org.
