The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists in the 65th annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $31 million that will be oﬀered next spring. To be considered for a Merit Scholarship award, semifinalists must fulfill several requirements to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
Over 90% of the semifinalists are expected to attain finalist standing and about half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
The Cobb County semifinalists were:
- Harrison High School in Kennesaw - Leah M. Delfausse and Bessem K. Enow.
- Kennesaw Mountain High School in Kennesaw - Braden R. Hester, Jayden R. Johnson, Sasamon B. Omoma, Evani N. Patel and Elaina R. Reier.
- Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw - Alison A. Vaughan.
- North Cobb Christian School in Kennesaw - Seungju Baek and Aidan R. Durity.
- Lassiter High School in Marietta - Eleanor B. Froula, Claire M. Halloran, Joseph P. Kramer, Gabrielle P. Levitt, Anna K. Mitchell, Catherine L. Pereira and Paul H. Tegethoff.
- Marietta High School in Marietta - Kailyn Askins, Oscare D. Baglivio and Rebecca R. Goodwin.
- Alan C. Pope High School in Marietta - Ada R. Burris, Sanjeet C. Harry, Andrew M. Myers and Yelizaveta I. Pivnik.
- Sprayberry High School in Marietta - Reilly S. Misra.
- The Walker School in Marietta - Karoline Carruth, Andrew D. Haynes, Erika A. Kaczynski, Shanzeh M. Sheikh, Kalieann I. Wetherington and Lauren R. White.
- Walton High School - Chanwoo Bae, Jordan Bass, Alec Berger, Andrew Cameron, Daniel Catanese, Anjali Chareddy, Taylor Chiles, Sinead de Cleir, Judith Denning, Julia Dierker, Russell Emerine, Reagan Jacobson, Guy Kemelmakher, Aleem Lakdawala, Andrew Li, Viviana Lu, Nidhi Manikkoth, Kara McKinley, Rushil More, Russell Newton, Erik Pitts, Neeraj Raja, Anant Rajan, Pranav Rajbhandari, Aaron Rieck, Arvind Saligrama, Tara Shabazaz, Eric Simon, Bill Sun, Shiloh Thomas-Wilkinson, Qilin Tong, Ria Uppalapati, Akshin Vemana, Tharun Venkatesan, Madeline Zhang and Zaim Zibran.
- Wheeler High School in Marietta - Ann-Marie A. Abunyewa, Kruthik S. Alapati, Ava R. Autera, Charlie E. Bishop, Patrick G. Chen, Alessa L. Cullinan, Rose Jewel, Brian Kent, Emma G. Mason, Pranav J. Nedumpurath, Jeremy L. Payne, Morris L. Wan and Eric W. Yao.
- Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs - Evan R. Montoya and Andrew J. Smith.
- Campbell High School in Smyrna - Natasha Dorr-Kapczynski, Samantha A. Hong, Youssef Jaafar, Isabella Jaramillo Celis, Damon Lin and Eden O. Rowe.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization that operates without government assistance, was established in 1955, specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC’s goals of honoring the nation’s scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence.
For more information, visit www.nationalmerit.org.
