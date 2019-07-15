On July 15, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NMSC) announced three Cobb County winners among an additional 540-plus winners of National Merit Scholarships financed by colleges and universities.
These Merit Scholar designees join more than 3,500 other college-sponsored award recipients who were announced in June.
Officials of each sponsor college selected their scholarship winners from among the finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program who will attend their institution. College-sponsored awards provide between $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study at the institution financing the scholarship.
This year, 173 colleges and universities are sponsoring about 4,100 Merit Scholarship awards. Sponsor colleges include 95 private and 78 public institutions located in 43 states and the District of Columbia.
The local winners were Walton High School students Albert Chen, whose probable career field is international relations, and Daniel M. Shu, whose probable career field is mathematics; and Lassiter High School student Audrey J. Safir, whose probably career feild is epidemiology.
For more information, visit www.nationalmerit.org.
