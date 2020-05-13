The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners.
The $2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding finalists in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship program.
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
The Cobb County winners were:
- Morris I. Wan of the Cumberland area is a Wheeler High School student. Wan's probable career field is Computer Science.
- Evani N. Patel of Kennesaw is a Kennesaw Mountain High School student. Patel's probable career field is biomedicine.
- Lauren R. White of Kennesaw is a Walker School student. White's probable career field is mechanical engineering.
- Ann-Marie A. Abunyewa of Marietta is a Wheeler student. Abunyewa's probable career field is classics and biochemistry.
- Albert J. Liang of Marietta is a Westminster Schools student. Liang's probable career field is international business.
- Viviana Elizabeth Lu of Marietta is a Walton High School student. Lu's probable career field is classics.
- Evan R. Montoya of Powder Springs is a Hillgrove High School student. Montoya's probable career field is computer science.
- Natasha Dorr-Kapczynski of Smyrna is a Campbell High School student. Dorr-Kapczynski's probable career field is international relations.
For more information, visit www.nationalmerit.org.
