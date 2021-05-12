The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced this year's National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners.
The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of some 16,000 finalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.
National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners are the Finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
These Scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the Finalists and their high schools.
Local recipients of the National Merit $2,500 scholarship are:
- Hannah S. Lee of Kennesaw, a North Cobb High School student, whose probable career field is environmental science.
- Avi Balakirsky of Marietta, a Walton student, whose probable career field is mechanical engineering.
- David P. MacDonald of Marietta and Sanjay Srihari of Marietta, both Wheeler students. MacDonald's probable career field is international relations while Srihari's is computer science.
- Ryan J. Meredith of Marietta, a Pope student, whose probable career field is mechanical engineering.
- Cecelia E. Pumpelly of Marietta, a Campbell student, whose proable career field is public health.
- William M. Shutt of Marietta, a Lassiter student, whose probable career field is engineering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.