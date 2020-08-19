The National Alliance on Mental Illness Cobb will have the NAMICon 2020 Re-Play Virtual Education Meeting on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Participants can join for a replay of a thought-provoking NAMICon session with the NAMI Cobb Chapter president. Space is limited to the first 100 participants.
To register, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_teZOVEPFSYSRGGPWlCpb0Q.
