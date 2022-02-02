The Arleen Taffel Award is presented each year to a staff member at Mt. Bethel Elementary School who has shown significant support of the school’s Foundation and the goal to enrich, empower and excel in the daily education of Mt. Bethel students.
This award is named for Arleen Taffel, who taught for 40 years, with 30 of those years at Mt Bethel Elementary. Taffel inspired students, parents, fellow teachers, and administrators with her hands-on approach to teaching. As a kindergarten teacher, she kept learning fun with silly songs, dances and props.
Just as Ms. Taffel inspired her students, they also inspired her. Ms. Taffel survived ovarian cancer for 11 years before succumbing to the disease in 2010. During her battle with cancer, she told then Principal Joan Johnson that “the children and the job were helping to keep her alive.”
The Mt Bethel Foundation gives the Arleen Taffel Award annually in her memory.
This year the Foundation Board of Trustees recognized Mt. Bethel’s Julia Schoeb as the Arleen Award recipient. Schoeb has taught third, fourth and fifth graders for 14 years and is certified in general education, special education and gifted education. The current fourth-grade teacher has taken a special interest in character education.
After using the Foundation-funded character education program “The Voyage” in her classroom for two years, Schoeb decided to develop a character education program called Buccaneer’s Best just for Mt. Bethel. She saw what worked and what could be improved and gave her time, energy and expertise to customize a character education program tailoring to Mt. Bethel students.
According to the Foundation, Schoeb’s work has impacted the entire school community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.