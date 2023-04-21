Mount Paran Christian School High School teacher Syndi Kyle was recently selected as one of 54 James Madison Fellows.
They represent each of the 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and the nation’s island and trust territories.
James Madison Fellowships support the graduate study of American history by aspiring and experienced secondary school teachers of American history, American government, and civics. Named in honor of the fourth president of the U.S. and acknowledged “Father of the Constitution and Bill of Rights,” a James Madison Fellowship funds up to $24,000 of each Fellow’s course of study towards a master’s degree. That program must include a concentration of courses on the history and principles of the U.S. Constitution.
Kyle teaches high school economics, AP microeconomics and AP macroeconomics at MPCS, where she is also the freshman Student Government Association sponsor and faculty sponsor for the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy.
The selection followed a lengthy and intensive application process, including detailed information about Kyle’s proposed degree program, a series of essays about teaching techniques and life experiences and an extensive essay about teaching the Constitution. Three letters of application were also required. The entire application
process took approximately three weeks to complete because Kyle juggled a full teaching load and helped to direct the MPCS high school spring production of The Little Mermaid at the time.
MPCS High School Teacher Amy Schwan was previously selected as the North Carolina Fellow in 1999 and recommended the Fellowship to Kyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.