World Read Aloud Day - the 12th annual celebration of the power of reading out loud - was held this year on Feb. 3.
Mount Paran Christian School preschool and lower school students enjoyed participating in this year’s event, as staff members from across the campus visited classrooms to share stories. MPCS faculty and staff from all departments chose grade-level appropriate books and read to the preschool and grades K-5 lower school classes throughout the day.
The annual World Read Aloud Day is celebrated by millions around the world. The aim is to encourage literacy and community as adults and children share in the power of reading aloud. Last year, World Read Aloud Day was celebrated by millions of people in over 170 countries.
The inaugural World Read Aloud Day at the MPCS lower school grew out of an extension of other literary efforts hosted by the school, including virtual bedtime mystery readers last summer and regular, virtual mystery readers this school year.
