This year, as part of the national “Rock Your School” event, the Mount Paran Christian School's lower school celebrated with its inaugural spirit and serve week, "Game On!”
The game-themed week was part of the national Rock Your School Week initiative, sponsored by the educational group Get Your Teach On. The event was designed to bring learning to life through play and educational games. During the week of March 1-5, MPCS teachers and students participated in activities and spirit
days, culminating with the annual lower school serve day project.
During game week, MPCS families were also asked to host a "No Device Week" at home. Instead of spending time in front of a screen, families were encouraged to play games together.
On Monday, more than 50 fifth graders participated in a basketball tournament. Students dressed in their favorite college gear as they took turns to “Guess Who?” is each student’s favorite team.
As part of Tuesday’s Read Across America event, surprise guest readers visited classes, including puppy visitors. Students dressed in grade-level board game themes, which matched elaborate hallway decorations.
For Wednesday’s fun, students played the part of “Life,” dressing as their future dream occupations. The day also brought a lower school staff kickball game. Thursday, students dressed down in comfy clothes.
Friday’s “Cereal Box Domino Challenge” was certainly a highlight of the week. Students donated more than 400 boxes of cereal to benefit the Marietta Food Pantry, as part of a lower school serve day project. The boxes were arranged in a 75-yard domino train in the MPCS Catherine Steele Sewell Stadium.
The lower school’s annual serve day project also included filling Easter baskets for the Marietta Food Pantry. Lower school students filled 240 Easter baskets with tic-tac-toe boards, bookmarks, blessing jars and domino sets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.