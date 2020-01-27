When Mountain View Elementary School student Maddie Dombrow, 10, watched the video appeal of 104-year-old California World War II veteran Maj. Bill White, she immediately knew she had to act and respond to his request.
“When I saw him, and heard his story, I knew I had to write to him so we could make his Valentine’s Day special,” Dombrow said.
She and her entire fifth grade body decided they would honor and celebrate the veteran that’s being showcased around the world. Dombrow said that Maj. White reminds her of her great grandfather, who also fought in WWII.
“He died before I was born but my family tells me stories about him," Dombrow said. "He was in the Air Force, too, like Major Bill, and he got taken into a prison, but he survived, and that’s just like the Major.”
“Major Bill,” as Dombrow and her peers call him, has found a special place in their hearts and in their class. Once they heard about his video appeal for Valentine’s this year, the class jumped into action with their teachers’ full support and guidance.
Dombrow wasn’t the only student with a strong personal connection to Major Bill.
Zani Wingate, 10, also thought of his grandfather when he watched Major Bill’s video.
“My grandpa was injured in WWII, and it’s sad that sometimes some people don’t make it out alive," Wingate said. "But Major Bill did, and so did my grandpa. I’m so thankful. I’m happy he got his Purple Heart because I know he must have gone through so much, just so much, to get out, it’s incredible. Everyone in the country should be sending him a card.”
Major Bill's story struck a strong chord with Larisa Del Castillo Suarez, 11, particularly his Purple Heart.
"He is just so brave, and that is a big deal, his Purple Heart," Suarez said. "He fought hard, and was hurt, and saved people. It's so incredible. So, I made him a medal for his singing, because he sings so good in his video."
Steven Jerris, 10, had a great-uncle that fought in WWII and he said that the valentine is an important way to recognize the veteran’s service and dedication to the country.
"They fought - they fight - to protect our freedoms, for our country. I appreciate that," Jerris said. "We're learning about thse things in Social Studies. If we weren't free, we wouldn't be able to do many of the things we can or have freedom of speech, which is so important. I'm happy that he helped protect us."
For more information, visit http://www.cobbk12.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.