Kristy Moss, a senior at Mount Paran Christian School, has been awarded The Outstanding Senior in French Award.

The award is given by The American Association of French Teachers to a senior who has gone above and beyond in the study of the language. The winner of the award must have an A in French and be in at least French 3, be active in French club, The National French Honor Society and have traveled to a French-speaking country.

Moss was an officer in both clubs, a leader in the French program, visited France and she is in Advanced French Language and Culture.

Her teacher, Jennifer Bonn, will award Moss with a medal and a certificate from the association. Moss' name will also be placed on the association's website on the wall of honor.

A note to our readers

In these troubling times when we are all dealing with the coronavirus, local news is more valuable than ever. We have made the decision to give our readers free access during this crisis, but we ask that you would voluntarily support local journalism by signing up for a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you to keep seeing our valuable local coverage even after we have weathered this storm.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.