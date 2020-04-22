Kristy Moss, a senior at Mount Paran Christian School, has been awarded The Outstanding Senior in French Award.
The award is given by The American Association of French Teachers to a senior who has gone above and beyond in the study of the language. The winner of the award must have an A in French and be in at least French 3, be active in French club, The National French Honor Society and have traveled to a French-speaking country.
Moss was an officer in both clubs, a leader in the French program, visited France and she is in Advanced French Language and Culture.
Her teacher, Jennifer Bonn, will award Moss with a medal and a certificate from the association. Moss' name will also be placed on the association's website on the wall of honor.
