On May 21, Mount Paran Christian School graduated 101 seniors at Turner Chapel A.M.E. church.
Led by class Valedictorian Steven Baker and Salutatorian Sarah McCune, the MPCS class of 2022 is comprised of students who have been accepted into some of the nation’s finest colleges, universities and military academies.
Before the class of 2022 heads off to their final choice college destinations, with locations ranging from Georgia to as far north as New York, the seniors were honored with a senior parade.
The third-annual senior parade is a newer MPCS tradition, born of the COVID pandemic. In addition to senior chapel and honors night, the parade provides one more opportunity to recognize the hard work, dedication and accomplishments of the graduating class.
On the afternoon of May 20, seniors and their families decorated their cars with balloons, streamers, posters and flags representing their college destinations, all to take part in the senior parade through the MPCS campus and neighboring The Overlook subdivision. MPCS teachers, staff and underclassmen were stationed in cheering positions on the school parade route, with The Overlook neighbors offering a warm welcome for the students as the cars processed.
MPCS Class of 2022
MPCS seniors have received acceptances into 108 institutions of higher education, including 19 in-state schools and 89 out-of-state schools. Of the 108 acceptances, 58 are public schools and 50 are private schools, 20 of which are Christian colleges and universities. The top five colleges that the MPCS class of 2022 will attend are Kennesaw State University with 15 students, Auburn University with nine students, Samford University with nine students, the University of Georgia with eight students and the Georgia Institute of Technology with four students.
In-state, highly-selective school acceptances include the Georgia Institute of Technology and the University of Georgia. Some of the out-of-state, highly-selective school acceptances include Clemson University, Duke University, Howard University, Northwestern University, Spelman College, Texas A&M University, Tulane University, University of Miami, University of Michigan, University of Tulsa, University of Virginia, Vassar College, Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University and Wake Forest University.
Of all scholarship funds reported, students earned a combined $7.2 million in merit-based, U.S. Military Academy, performing/visual arts, or athletic scholarship monies. Forty-eight students will receive merit-based academic achievement scholarships; two performing and visual arts students will receive scholarships; and 15 students will receive athletic scholarships. Additionally, students earned an estimated $3.4 million of HOPE/Zell scholarship funding, with a grand total of an estimated $10.4 million of scholarship funding for the class of 2022.
