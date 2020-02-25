The State Championship for the FIRST Tech Challenge in robotics took place at the Cobb Civic Center with a field of 48 teams that had advanced to this event in prior league tournaments.
Feb. 22 was a history-making day for the Eagle Robotics program, as two teams representing Mount Paran Christian School took home awards.
Team 11364 Diamond Plate competed in a field of 24 teams within the Pemberton Division. They survived the seeding rounds and were chosen as the first pick for the first seed alliance.
Diamond Plate won the semifinals of the division, but were defeated in the Pemberton Division Finals. This means that rookie Team 11364 concludes their season as State Championship Semifinalists. The team members are Emma Bethel, Sam Haygood, Luke Lumpkin and Tyler Mateychak.
Team 7373 Carbon Fiber spent their season focused on a return trip to the World Championships. The team proceeded to cut through the Kilrain Division with precision, ending the seeding rounds 6-0 and winning the top seed for the semifinals.
Carbon Fiber put on a display of understanding the game, wisdom in alliance partner selection, use of time-outs and the clock, and engineering prowess in these critical matches, including rebuilding and reprogramming an essential component in approximately 10 minutes. For the first time in the history of the MPC Eagle Robotics program, the team was crowned robot champion, cementing their advancement to the World Championships in Houston, Texas.
Carbon Fiber now leads a contingent of six other Georgia teams that advanced to the World Championships April 15-18.
The team also left the tournament having won the First Place Inspire Award, which honors the greatest team in Georgia in every measurable category. Double-state champion team members from Carbon Fiber are Stephen Baker, Mitchell Bunn, Aidan Hanson, Tade Idowu, Jacob Kessock, Sarah McCune, Kristy Moss, Ben Mueller, Luke Spinetto, Grant Terry and Eric Torp.
For more information, visit www.mtparanschool.com.
