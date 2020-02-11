Teams from Mount Paran Christian School and Riverside Intermediate won their championship competitions on Feb. 8 at the second annual Black History Bowl presented by the Kennesaw Teen Center.
Ten teams comprised of middle school and elementary students vied in the final round of competition, which was held at the Murray Arts Center at Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw.
Mount Paran came in first and North Cobb Christian School came in second in the middle school division. The winner of the elementary division was Riverside Intermediate of Mableton with North Cobb Christian of Kennesaw placing runner up.
Teams competed by answering a variety of black history-related questions in science, the arts, education, sports, entertainment, civil rights and politics in a fast-paced buzz-in style format. The Bowl seeks to raise and deepen the awareness of the vital role played by African-Americans in the history of the country.
The final rounds were moderated by longtime community affairs director Jocelyn Dorsey, who retired last year after 45 years with WSB-TV. Dorsey was the first African-American news anchor in the metro Atlanta market. Director of Community Affairs for WSB-TV Condace Pressley also served as moderator for the competition.
Judges and scorekeepers included CBS46 Anchor Tracye Hutchins, Cobb County Juvenile Judge Kareem West, Presiding Juvenile Judge Amber Patterson, Cobb District Attorney Joyette Holmes and Cobb Juvenile Court Judge Wayne Grannis.
Holmes and Pastor John W. Harris of Thankful Baptist Church of Kennesaw were honored with the Living Legend Award during the closing ceremonies.
For more information, contact Alois Johnson at ajohnson.ktc@gmail.com, call 678-208-3179 or visit kennesawteencenter.org.
