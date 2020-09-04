Mount Paran Christian School's highly successful and recently completed “Imagine Tomorrow Capital Campaign” has been recognized as a leader in successful fundraising and marketing by several organizations.
The capital campaign — whose goal was to raise $12 million for an innovative addition to the high school building with the new Murray Innovation Center — won four awards over the past school year, in recognition of its brilliant marketing strategies.
MPCS won not one but two Brilliance Awards from the InspirED School Marketers group: a Silver Brilliance Award for Printed Fundraising Appeal and a Bronze Brilliance Award for Fundraising Video, Outsourced.
Winners were announced in the 35th Annual Educational Advertising Awards, sponsored by Higher Education Marketing Report. The Educational Advertising Awards is the largest, oldest and most respected educational advertising awards competition in the country. Over 2,350 entries were submitted from over 1,000 colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states and several foreign countries.
MPCS won a Gold Award for Fundraising Campaign for the “Imagine Tomorrow Capital Campaign.”
NSPRA presents annual Publications and Digital Media Awards to recognize outstanding education publications and marketing/informational materials (print and electronic), video/TV/radio programs, social media and websites.
Mount Paran won a coveted Award of Excellence for outstanding Branding/Image Package.
