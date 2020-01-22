Mount Paran Christian School will host the 2020 Western Georgia FIRST Tech Challenge League Tournament in the school’s Hughes Gymnasium on Saturday.
Thirty teams from western and northwestern Georgia, including the Etowah and Douglasville leagues, will participate in the free robotics tournament.
Explosive growth in the number of FIRST Tech Challenge teams in Georgia the last two seasons precipitated changes in the pathway to the Georgia State Championship. The teams were geographically districted into leagues, which have been competing in division-level league meets from October through December. Now those leagues collide in a final League Tournament, a qualifying event to determine which teams will advance to the Georgia State Championship in February.
The FIRST Tech Challenge is a widely-accessible robotics program for grades 7 through 12 that promotes project-based learning.
For tournament details, visit https://www.eaglerobotics.net/leaguetournament-20.html.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.