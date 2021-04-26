Mount Paran Christian School students in fourth and fifth grade recently presented not one, but two live musicals.
The fourth graders presented Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr., featuring popular songs from the classic TV show such as "Conjunction Junction" and "Just a Bill." Fifth graders presented the classic Annie Kids, with hits like “It’s the Hard Knock Life” and “Tomorrow.”
Both casts felt grateful to be back on stage, with performances before a live audience, physically-distanced in the Kristi Lynn Theatre of the Murray Arts Center on the MPCS campus.
“The fourth- and fifth-grade students were thrilled to have the opportunity to perform before a live audience. The students made a lifetime of memories," said MPCS Lower School music teacher Sarah Cole.
Tickets are available to view both shows online, with streaming performances in May. The Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. streaming event is May 1 at
https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45263 and the Annie Kids streaming event is May 8 at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/45329.
