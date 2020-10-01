Mount Paran Christian School announced that 73 high school students and recent graduates recently earned Advanced Placement Scholar Awards for 2020, in recognition of their achievement on cumulative AP exams.
Notably, Mount Paran students taking the World History exam had a 100% pass rate.
There were 180 Mount Paran students who took 395 AP exams. The total percentage of AP students with scores of 3 or higher is 84%. Mount Paran students outscored the state and global pass rates on 63% of the exams taken. Of Mount Paran's 180 AP students, close to half were AP scholars.
Four students from the Class of 2020 earned National AP Scholar recognition - Kristy Moss, Anton Oswald, Emma Kate Tucker and Alison Vaughan.
The College Board's Advanced Placement Program provides motivated and academically prepared students with the opportunity to take rigorous college-level courses while still in high school and to earn college credit, advanced placement or both for successful performance on the AP exams taken in the
spring. AP performance is widely recognized by top college institutions, awarding more college course credits than limited dual enrollment.
Traditionally, about 20% of approximately two million students worldwide who take AP exams perform at a sufficiently high level to earn the esteemed AP Scholar recognition.
