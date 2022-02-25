The Mount Paran Christian School Black History Bowl team once again claimed the championshiptrophy, after five matches to win. Pictured are the winning middle school students and coaches, who bested a field of 32 teams to earn the title for the second time.
After 20 rounds of competition, the Mount Paran Christian School Black History Bowl team has once again claimed the championship trophy.
In five matches to win, the seven team members bested the other middle school teams in the Final Four competition, hosted on the MPCS campus. Mount Paran defeated Barber-Spencer Middle School, Garrett Middle School, Lost Mountain Middle School and defending champions Palmer Middle School.
The competition began during Martin Luther King Jr. weekend with a field of 32 teams. The contingent from MPCS consecutively placed as the number one seed. The Mount Paran team then advanced to the Sweet 16 and the Elite 8, finally heading to the Final Four.
The middle schoolers winning the 2022 championship are: Luke Broggi, Captain, eighth grade; Julienne Geffrard, eighth grade; Easton George, seventh grade, Most Valuable Player; AJ Rivers, seventh grade; Sam Harris, sixth grade; Scarlett Jones, sixth grade; and Jackson Lim, sixth grade.
The MPCS Black History Bowl team coaches were Hasani George, Tangye Watson, Beth Parsons and Tamareeshi Geffrard.
The Black History Bowl team at MPCS was first formed during the 2019-2020 academic year. MPCS Chief Development Officer Jennifer New, a board member of the Kennesaw Teen Center, presented the idea of forming a team to compete in 2020. With the support of school leadership and guidance of Middle School Teacher Ashley Lovato, the inaugural MPCS team led the middle school to win the Championship title in 2020. The 2021 team also advanced to the Championship Series and was the runner-up by a 15-point difference.
