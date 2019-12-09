Mount Paran Christian School, 1275 Stanley Road in Kennesaw, will have several open house events in the coming weeks.
The evening open house for students in all grades will be Jan. 23 at 6 p.m. A morning open house to see students in action in the classrooms will be Feb. 20 at 9 a.m. Parents will have the opportunity to meet administration, teaching staff and current parents and students.
For interested families of students eligible for the PreK3 and PreK4 program, there are two upcoming dates available for the Preschool Peek - Jan. 16 at 9:30 a.m. and March 5 at 9:30 a.m.
The school will also host Weekly Wednesday Tours at 10 a.m. on Dec. 11, Jan. 8, Jan. 15 and Jan. 29.
To register, visit http://info.mtparanschool.com/open-house-2020.
