Mount Paran Christian School invites the community to witness a live broadcast for a CommUNITY Rally for Hope and Healing on Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The event will take place on Juneteenth, which commemorates the effective end of slavery in America on June 18, 1865.
The event will feature prayer, worship, a spoken word and time for reflection to promote change in the country.
MPCS will livestream the rally on YouTube and Facebook live. The program will be student-led by the Student Government Association and the People’s Club, a high school group whose purpose is to foster a welcoming environment for MPCS students and to promote multicultural awareness and diversity.
To view the event live on the MPCS YouTube channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvHXaZHGRzo1SM6wonHXDg.
The school has also compiled a wealth of resources for parents seeking to discuss issues of social justice, racism and equity with their children. These resources can be found on the school’s CommUNITY webpage at https://www.mtparanschool.com/christian-life/community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.