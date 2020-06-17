Mount Paran Christian School invites the community to witness a live broadcast for a CommUNITY Rally for Hope and Healing on Friday at 6:30 p.m.

The event will take place on Juneteenth, which commemorates the effective end of slavery in America on June 18, 1865.

The event will feature prayer, worship, a spoken word and time for reflection to promote change in the country.

MPCS will livestream the rally on YouTube and Facebook live. The program will be student-led by the Student Government Association and the People’s Club, a high school group whose purpose is to foster a welcoming environment for MPCS students and to promote multicultural awareness and diversity.

To view the event live on the MPCS YouTube channel, visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQvHXaZHGRzo1SM6wonHXDg.

The school has also compiled a wealth of resources for parents seeking to discuss issues of social justice, racism and equity with their children. These resources can be found on the school’s CommUNITY webpage at https://www.mtparanschool.com/christian-life/community.

