In late October, students at Mount Paran Christian School voluntarily participated in a dress-down day, opting to pay $5 to wear blue jeans to class.
The school, where students typically dress in standard uniforms, hosted the special day to provide help to neighboring students at Devereux Advanced Behavioral Health – Georgia, who requested Bibles for study groups. The Devereux GA site sits adjacent to the MPCS campus.
Each month, approximately 17 children are received by Devereux GA for the first time, many of whom arrive with only the clothes on their back. Approximately 135 young people are served on the 40-acre Kennesaw campus at any given time, with an additional 50 children living in the community in specialty foster care homes. Devereux GA serves a total of approximately 500 youth per year.
MPCS partnered with Devereux GA to provide Bibles to every young person who desires one.
The MPCS “Denim for Devereux” dress-down day, combined with funds collected from a Devereux GA staff denim day, collected a total of $2,750. The MPCS Christian Life Student Council personalized each Bible with an encouraging note and life scripture. The first set of 32 Bibles were purchased and prayed over before they were delivered to Devereux GA students before the Thanksgiving holiday.
MPCS plans to donate more than 300 Bibles by May. There are enough funds to purchase more than 600 Bibles in total, which will be distributed to Devereux GA students who request a Bible and as they begin their Bible studies.
Since 1973, and established at the request of former Gov. Jimmy Carter, Devereux GA has been treating youth who are suffering from emotional and/or behavioral challenges brought on by mental illness, abuse, neglect, commercial sexual exploitation or intellectual/developmental disabilities. Their
continuum of care includes a psychiatric residential treatment facility, foster care program, group homes and an AdvancEd-accredited Cobb County School.
