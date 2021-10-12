Mount Paran Christian School band members and alumni support the Walk to Defeat ALS each year by leading the parade with live music. Pictured from left at the 2021 walk are Jake Bell, Rachel Bacchus, Jaxson Hardeman, Julian Harper, Nia McElhaney, Noah Dyer, Daniel Bolivar, Ellie Sebaugh and event organizer Pam Grayboff, front.
The high school National Honor Society at Mount Paran Christian School hosted a diaper drive to benefit Cobb Children’s Fund. Members of the school community provided more than 1,000 diapers to benefit low-income families with infants and young children. Pictured from left are NHS members Steven Baker, Alana Osofisan and and Ella Akins.
For the past several years, current members of the Mount Paran Christian School band and band alumni have gathered to support the “Walk to Defeat ALS” through Pam Grayboff's fundraising team, "Pam's Parade."
The walk is an Atlanta community event, attended by many people who work together to raise funds for research to defeat ALS - Lou Gehrig’s disease.
MPCS band students led the parade for the walk, playing pep band music and lending an energetic vibe to the event, which was hosted at the Georgia State University football stadium.
In that same spirit of giving back, the MPCS high school National Honor Society sponsored a school-wide diaper drive Oct. 6-8. Together, the MPCS community donated nearly 7,000 diapers to benefit the Cobb Children's Fund to provide for low-income families with infants and young children.
Food stamps do not include hygiene products such as diapers. On average, the cost to purchase diapers is approximately $100/month or more.
Day care centers require parents to provide their own diapers. Local non-profit agencies have daily requests for diapers, however, due to limited supply/donations, they can only dispense diapers 4-6 times a year per client.
