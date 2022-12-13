MPCS Beta Club and National Honor Society members prepare to load hundreds of toys donated by the Mount Paran Christian School community to benefit families shopping at the Mission 1:27 Christmas Market.
In addition to sponsoring a schoolwide toy drive through Beta Club and NHS, MPCS students also volunteered at the Mission 1:27 Christmas Market. Abby Cofield and Emmi Kate Arnold assisting a holiday shopper.
Sydney McCune and Anna Akopov sort toys donated by Mount Paran Christian School families as part of a schoolwide toy drive to benefit the Mission 1:27 Christmas Market.
MPCS student Sean Westmoreland serves at the Mission 1:27 Christmas Market, bringing joy to the faces of children in the local community.
Christmas is a special time of celebration for families. Unfortunately, too many hard-working families find themselves coming up short at holiday time and are unable to provide Christmas toys for their children.
This year, Mount Paran Christian School's high school Beta Club and National Honor Society members joined forces with Mission 1:27.
During the week of Nov. 28 to Dec. 2, MPCS sponsored a school-wide toy collection, with families, faculty and staff contributing more than 500 toys and donations with a retail value in excess of $11,000. Approximately 30 Beta Club and NHS high school students gathered the new, unwrapped toys and assisted with the Mission 1:27 Christmas Market shopping event on Dec. 10.
“The collective effort of MPCS families raised an unbelievable number of toys for the Mission 1:27 Christmas Market,” said MPCS junior Sydney McCune. “I am so excited to see the positive impact this partnership with Mission 1:27 will have on kids in the community this Christmas.”
At the Mission 1:27 Christmas Market, families who are struggling financially found the latest and greatest toys and gifts at greatly reduced prices. All items were priced at 75-80% off retail, thus allowing families in challenging times to afford Christmas gifts for their children.
“Our ability to bless families in the local community is incredibly rewarding," said Amy Schwan, National Honor Society sponsor and MPCS Faculty member. "I am overjoyed by how responsive our students and families were to this special opportunity.”
The Mission 1:27 Christmas Market provides a unique giving opportunity because it provides three gifts in one:
The gift of a toy at Christmas for a child whose parents might not otherwise be able to afford one.
The gift of joy and dignity for the parents who are able to provide for their families and to select that perfect gift for their child.
The gift of community as volunteers work together to stock the toy store with gifts that children will cherish.
This is the second year that MPCS student volunteers have supported Mission 1:27 Christmas Market, but 2022 marks the first year that the school hosted a toy collection drive as part of the third annual MPCS Family Christmas event.
