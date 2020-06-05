In the style of the world-renowned TED Talks, the majority of the senior class of Mount Paran Christian School created their own brief TED-Ed Club Student Talks presentations as a mandatory capstone project for Senior English.
The talks were the brainchild of high school English teachers Emily Wynn and Greta Zefo. The key objective was to present an idea worth spreading and using story to engage the audience.
Wynn and Zefo narrowed the 98 submissions down to seven finalists, judging the submissions for their creativity, originality, thoughtful design and effective communication.
The finalists were Maddie Beckett with "Becoming Ripple-Effect People," Anthony Edwards with "Creating Happiness," Will Fink with "The Value of Breaking Things," Anton Oswald with "Wrestling a Catholic Monk," Anaston Ragsdale with "Laughing as Medicine," Emmy Roberts with "Overcoming Perfectionism" and Luke Spinetto with "Relearning to See the Colors of Life Through a Video Game."
MPCS faculty and staff viewed the videos and voted to select the top three most engaging and illuminating presentations to feature on the school's Vimeo account. The Best in Show talks selected were Luke Spinetto, first place; Emmy Roberts, second place; and Anton Oswald, third place.
Spinetto’s video cited his personal mental health battles and how the video game GRIS was a visual representation for understanding depression.
The three Best in Show videos can be viewed online at https://vimeo.com/mtparanschool.
