Following a slew of end-of-year events turned virtual – from the senior breakfast to senior honors night – the administration of Mount Paran Christian School's high school created one final send-off for the Class of 2020.
On the afternoon of May 17, following social-distancing guidelines, seniors and their families decorated their cars with balloons, streamers, posters and
flags representing their college destinations, all to take part in the first-ever senior parade through the MPCS campus and The Overlook subdivision.
MPCS teachers and staff were stationed in cheering positions on the school parade route and Overlook neighbors offered a warm welcome for the students.
Head of High School Tawanna Rusk said she wanted to create the parade because “(the seniors) have lost many milestone moments, so creating something memorable is essential.”
High school administration also distributed a care package to each senior with the student’s diploma, Bible, cap and gown, yard sign, T-shirt and yearbook. Commencement for the 112 students of the MPCS Class of 2020 has been rescheduled for July 11 at Turner AME Chapel.
Students have received acceptances into 91 colleges and universities, of which 16 are in-state schools and 75 are out-of-state schools. Out of the 91 college acceptances, 51 are public schools and 40 are private schools, including 20 Christian colleges.
For scholarships, 53 students will receive merit-based academic achievement scholarships, five performing and visual arts students will receive scholarships; and 13 students will receive athletic scholarships. These scholarships combined total more than $8.4 million, excluding HOPE/Zell scholarship funding.
