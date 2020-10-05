101020_MDJ_Schools_MPCSBestPlace.jpg

Pictured is a photo of the Mount Paran Christian School's staff.

 Special

Mount Paran Christian School has been selected as one of Atlanta Business Chronicle’s “2020 Best Places to Work.”

The Best Places to Work Awards highlight successful companies that are going above and beyond to keep their workforce happy.

The school was recognized as a Best Place to Work in the Large Employer (100-499 employees) category and was the only private school - in any category - on the Best Places to Work list. MPCS, which took fourth place in the Large Employer category, was recognized via a virtual awards program on Sept. 24.

