Jack Jones, a senior from the MPCS class of 2023, plans to attend Duke University in the fall. Here, he smiles at spectators during the annual MPCS senior parade on campus.
Special
Jack Jones, a senior from the MPCS class of 2023, plans to attend Duke University in the fall. Here, he smiles at spectators during the annual MPCS senior parade on campus.
Special
MPCS senior Angelo Touma waves to the crowd during the school’s annual senior parade in his decorated VW “bug.” He plans to attend Kennesaw State University this fall.
Special
Student Government Association president Cooper Surgala takes part in the Mount Paran Christian School senior parade, joined here by his sister Sammy Surgala. He will join the Yellow Jackets when he matriculates at Georgia Tech this fall.
Special
MPCS fifth-grade students made congratulatory signs to cheer the graduating seniors in the school’s annual senior parade.
Special
Several canine friends joined this year’s MPCS senior parade, including the family pet for class of 2023 graduate Sadler Hedrick.
Special
MPCS twins Chris and Matt Kalichak will both attend Louisiana State University in the fall. The duo is one of four sets of twins in the MPCS senior class.
Special
Lower school students at MPCS cheer for the class of 2023 during the Mount Paran Christian School senior parade on May 19. The 101 members of the senior class earned an estimated $9 million of scholarship funding and a 100% graduation and college acceptance rate, which is worth celebrating.
Special
Mallory Westbrook cheers during the Mount Paran Christian School senior parade. The University of Georgia is this year’s top college choice for MPCS graduating seniors.
Special
MPCS Interim Head of School Dr. David Tilley gives an enthusiastic wave to senior Nadiya Baig during the school’s annual senior parade. Nadiya plans to enroll at the University of Miami this fall.
Special
Mount Paran Christian School preschool students enjoy bubbles before the launch of the senior parade for the class of 2023 on May 19.
Special
Mount Paran Christian School senior Sarah Williams participates in the school’s annual senior parade, a tradition that began in 2020. Today, the parade is a favorite tradition of each graduating class.
Special
Sydney Brown, a senior from Mount Paran Christian School, dons her University of Alabama spirit wear as she rides in the MPCS senior parade.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Remember the human. Show other commenters the respect they deserve as human beings. If you wouldn't say it in a crowded room full of people you don't know, don't say it here. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.