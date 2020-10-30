Ignite is a first-of-its-kind partnership between Mount Paran Christian School and the global Christian humanitarian organization World Vision.
This program will inspire students to take action and equip them to find solutions to the needs of today’s world. MPCS students will also be committing to sponsor children in Rwanda through World Vision, but in an empowering twist, the students have been Chosen by the children in Rwanda.
The MPCS students had their photos taken and sent to their partnering community in Rwanda, where their photos were displayed for the children in Rwanda to choose what student they want to be their sponsor.
On Oct. 12, the Ignite program launched at MPCS where students found out who chose them as their sponsor. The students received a picture of the child holding their photo with a note letting them know about the child and what made the child choose them.
World Vision is one of the largest Christian humanitarian organizations in the world, working in nearly 100 countries. Through the organization’s efforts, every 30 seconds, a family gets water, a hungry child is fed and a family receives the tools to overcome poverty.
Mount Paran Christian School will launch World Vision’s Ignite initiative with 50 students from their goLEAD program, a leadership program for junior and senior students. These students will build relationships with their sponsored child in Rwanda through the remainder of their high school career at MPCS. They will also learn about the root causes of poverty and how to tackle critical world issues. By connecting with vulnerable kids in the developing world, students will gain empathy, learn to love their neighbors and provide tangible help to meet the basic needs of others. The students will also lead in local action, helping neighbors in need in the Atlanta area.
For more information, visit https://www.worldvision.org/about-us/media-center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.