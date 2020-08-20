Mount Paran Christian School has installed the Synexis Microbial Reduction System.
The system is a continuously-running green technology that helps reduce germs such as viruses, bacteria and fungi in the air and on surfaces. The Synexis system is specifically designed for occupied spaces and operates 24 hours a day - every single day - to disinfect continuously.
Synexis technology is installed in hospitals, restaurants, major league sports venues, casinos, hotels, schools, daycares, office buildings, retail stores, animal hospitals and many other populated indoor spaces.
The Synexis system takes what is naturally in the environment, ambient oxygen and humidity, water molecules in
gas form, to create a safe and effective molecule known as Dry Hydrogen Peroxide. All microorganisms, such as COVID-19, require water from the environment to survive. The hydrogen peroxide molecule is very similar in structure to water and can attach itself to a microbe's access points. Once attached,
a natural breakdown of the microbe occurs.
For more information, call 770-578-0182 or visit www.mtparanschool.com.
To view a video overview of What to Expect at MPCS for the 2020-2021 year, visit
