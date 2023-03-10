Kindergarten students and teachers at Mount Paran Christian School dressed as their favorite storybook characters for a book parade as part of the school’s annual Rock Your School Week. This year’s theme was storybooks, with each lower school grade celebrating a book or author.
Mount Paran Christian School collected approximately 500 boxes of cereal as part of the school’s annual Rock Your School Week event. Volunteers from MPCS then helped distribute the food to more than 300 families in partnership with the Marietta Food Pantry.
Mount Paran Christian School third graders Emma Shumpert, Annabelle Jadlocki, and Graelin Thomas get hands on with live worms during their science unit. The unit of study tied in to the third grade How to Eat Fried Worms book theme for the school’s annual Rock Your School Week.
MPCS P.E. Teacher Mike Brady looks on as approximately 500 boxes of cereal are set off in a domino train for Rock Your School Week. Lower school students cheer as the train successfully completes before the boxes are donated to the Marietta Food Pantry.
MPCS Pre-K4 students ran one lap around the track as part of the Rock Your School Week Fun Run to benefit the Katy Rogers Scholarship Fund for Directed Studies.
For the third consecutive year, Mount Paran Christian School hosted its “Rock Your School” event, part of a nationwide initiative sponsored by the educational group Get Your Teach On.
The week was designed to bring learning to life through play and educational activities for preschool and lower school students. From Feb. 27 to March 3, MPCS teachers and students participated in activities and spirit days.
In preschool, "Candy Land" took over the MPCS Sewell Cottage, with dress-up days and special games.
The preschool and transitional kindergarten students collected 175 boxes of cereal to benefit the Marietta Food Pantry. The cereal was arranged in an epic domino run down the stairs and slide of the indoor playground. The preschoolers also celebrated Read Across America Day with mystery readers and two Zoom evening story times. The rain held out long enough to allow the Fun Run in the Sewell Stadium, with all preschool children earning a gold medal for their perseverance.
Similarly, the lower school hosted a book-themed Rock Your School Week, with dress-down days, mystery readers and special activities, such as a fifth-grade basketball tournament. The lower school domino train was estimated to have collected nearly 500 boxes of cereal for the Marietta Food Pantry. High school students and other MPCS volunteers then delivered and distributed the cereal and supplies to more than 300 families in need through a partnership with the Marietta Food Pantry. Lower school also donated gently used books for Books for Africa.
