A “Tour of Trees” is hosted on the Mount Paran Christian School campus during the school’s annual Family Christmas event in December. The “Senior Memories”-themed tree was awarded the “Best of Show” prize at this year’s event.
At the second annual MPCS Family Christmas event, attendees took part in a self-guided “Tour of Trees,” with each grade level and various departments of the school decorating themed trees. The Christmas trees for the tour were purchased in support of Mount Paran Christian School ministry partner,
Calvary Children's Home, which is a stable place for children in the Metro Atlanta area who need to live apart from their families. Proceeds from the live Christmas tree sales support the Calvary Children’s church and home activities.
Dr. Tim Wiens, Head of School at Mount Paran Christian School, reads the Christmas story at the second annual MPCS Family Christmas event before the lighting of the Great Tree.
Sisters Olivia Grace Stafford and Eloise Stafford, both lower school students at Mount Paran Christian School, decorate gingerbread houses at the MPCS Family Christmas event.
At the MPCS Family Christmas event, Morgan Fagan and her mother decorate gingerbread houses together. The event has become a family tradition.
Ruby Clayton, a lower school student at Mount Paran Christian School, decorates a gingerbread house at the MPCS Family Christmas event with her mother.
At its annual MPCS Family Christmas event, Mount Paran Christian School
families donated new socks and mittens as part of the school’s “Giving Trees” to benefit MUST Ministries and 7 Bridges to Recovery. Hundreds of items were donated.
Preschool students at Mount Paran Christian School perform a live nativity during the school’s Family Christmas event.
MPCS preschool student McKenzie Overbeck admires in awe the Great Tree at Mount Paran Christian School during the MPCS Family Christmas event.
The Great Tree on campus at Mount Paran Christian School is visible to drivers on
Stilesboro Road in Kennesaw.
On Dec. 1, Mount Paran Christian School hosted its second annual MPCS Family Christmas on the school campus.
Out-of-doors activities included a live nativity, presented by the preschool; live musical performances by MPCS student performers; several hot chocolate stations; family gingerbread house decorating stations; and a self-guided tour of trees decorated by various grade levels and school departments. The highlight of the event was the lighting of the Great Tree, with a reading of the Christmas story by Head of School Dr. Tim Wiens.
The Christmas trees for the tour were purchased in support of MPCS Christian Life ministry partner, Calvary Children's Home, which is a stable place for children in the metro Atlanta area who need to live apart from their families. Proceeds from the live Christmas tree sales support the Calvary Children’s church and home activities, as well as special trips and programs throughout the year.
New this year, families were encouraged to share the joy of Christmas by contributing to "giving trees" on campus.
MPCS collected new socks and gloves to benefit MPCS ministry partners MUST Ministries and 7 Bridges to Recovery. In excess of 300 items were donated.
Drivers on Stilesboro Road can view the lights of more than 20 grade-level trees that adorn the campus as well as the historic cabin. Each grade level chose its own theme, with students crafting the ornaments. Older students were tasked with the challenge of developing weather-resistant ornament ideas that fit their grade-level theme.
Prizes were awarded for tree decorating themes: Best of Show - Senior Memories; Most Spectacular - Candyland, PK4; Funniest - The Grinch, Middle School House Chara; Most Student-Created - Woodland Creatures, First Grade; Most Spiritual - Sons and Daughters of the King, Transitional Kindergarten; and Best Theme - Snow, Kindergarten.
The idea for the MPCS Family Christmas was born in 2020 as an “out-of-the-box” way to safely fellowship during the COVID pandemic, but it has grown to quickly become a school-wide favorite way to embrace the biblical significance of the Christmas season.
