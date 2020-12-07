Mount Paran Christian School recently presented its inaugural MPCS Family Christmas to ring in the Christmas season.
Out-of-doors activities included a live nativity, presented by the preschool; live musical performances by MPCS student musicians; several hot chocolate stations, provided by the Parent Teacher Fellowship; family gingerbread house stations; and the lighting of the Great Tree, with a reading of the Christmas story by Dr. Tim Wiens, Head of School.
"It was heartwarming to see all of the families safely gather on campus to celebrate this special time of the year," said Courtney Barbito, president of the MPCS Parent Teacher Fellowship. "From the gingerbread house building to the music to the trees, it was evident how much love went into creating such a wonderful evening."
Drivers on Stilesboro Road can view the lights of more than 20 grade-level trees that adorn the campus. Each grade level chose its own theme, with students crafting the ornaments. Older students were tasked with the challenge of developing weather-resistant ornament ideas that fit their grade-level theme.
The following prizes were awarded for tree decorating themes:
- Most Unique - The “Four Seasons” presented by the ninth grade.
- Most Spiritual - “Handprint Nativities/Isaiah 9:6” presented by PK3.
- Funniest - "Rock Around the Christmas Tree” presented by the sixth grade.
- Classiest - "The Sounds of Christmas” presented by the third grade.
- Most Educational - "Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol" presented by the seventh grade.
- Most Spectacular - "Winter Wonderland" presented by the 12th grade.
- Honorable Mention for Excellence in Student Ornaments - "All God's Creatures Great and Small" presented by the first grade.
The Christmas trees were purchased in support of MPCS Christian Life ministry partner, Calvary Children's Home, which is a stable place for children in the metro Atlanta area who need to live apart from their families. Proceeds from the live Christmas tree sales support the Calvary Children’s church and home
activities, as well as special trips and programs throughout the year.
The campus tree lights will be viewable to drivers on Stilesboro Road throughout the Christmas season.
Mount Paran Christian School, the largest private Christian school in Cobb County, is a non-denominational, college-preparatory school for students in preschool age three through grade 12.
