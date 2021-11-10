It was "Game On" for homecoming and spirit week at Mount Paran Christian School.
Spirit week was filled with fun daily dress-up themes and activities. The week culminated with a Friday afternoon all-school parade that included the Shelton the Eagle mascot, the school’s Soaring Eagle Marching Band and color guard, the cheer squad and football team, and the video game themed-high school parade floats. Featured in the parade were the homecoming court representatives, as well as the volleyball team.
Following the parade, middle and high school students participated in a pep rally to pump up the crowd for Friday night's final home football game of the season. Despite the rain, the "Blackout" pre-game tailgate and Alumni Association homecoming dinner welcomed both current MPCS families and alumni to campus for a time of fellowship before the MPC football team took to the field against North Cobb Christian. The MPC Eagles won the night, securing a No. 2 playoff
seed.
During halftime of the game, the MPCS Alumni Association presented its annual awards, recognizing former Head of School Susan King as Honorary Alumna of the Year and Beau O'Dell '06 as Distinguished Alumnus of the Year. The homecoming court was presented, and senior Paige Armstrong was chosen as this year's homecoming queen.
As part of the week’s festivities, MPCS students from preschool through high school contributed non-perishable food items to benefit MUST Ministries as part of the school’s annual fall food drive. Students in middle and high school competed to see which grade would collect the most food to benefit neighbors
in need. In all, more than 4,600 pounds of food were collected to benefit ministry partner MUST Ministries’ food pantry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.