On July 11, Mount Paran Christian School offered its seniors a bit of traditional pomp and circumstance with an in-person graduation ceremony.
Though pushed back from the original late-spring date, due to COVID-19, and following physical-distancing recommendations, the event was no less memorable than usual, given that so many of the other senior milestones were cancelled for the Class of 2020.
The event, hosted at AME Turner Chapel, had limited seating this year but was live-streamed for those who were unable to attend in person.
The commencement address was presented by Joel Hazard, former MPCS Dean of Students and Head of Upper School at Fort Bend Christian Academy in Sugar Land, Texas.
Valedictorian Alison Vaughan shared a thoughtful reflection on finding balance between being proud of what we do and are able to accomplish and not letting achievements define you. What really matters are people, family, community and God.
Salutatorians Anton Oswald and Kristy Moss also offered thoughts for their classmates. Oswald’s humor-filled presentation walked through the importance of growing in character and strength in preparation for the next phase of life. He reached out to professional athlete Tim Tebow for words to share with the Class of 2020.
Tebow wants students to know that they are loved, that they are valuable, that they matter, to understand that God has a great purpose for them and that faith will always overcome fear.
Kristy Moss asked her fellow graduates to consider where they will be in 10 years. Moss shared a story about the creation of the chocolate chip cookie and a major lesson - the second you’ve run out of resources and time, and you’re on the verge of giving up, that is the very moment when you’re about to do something wonderful.
A senior parade was also held on campus on May 17, with staff and senior families celebrating along the parade route, cheering on seniors from a safe distance.
