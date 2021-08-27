082821_MDJ_Schools_BlueJeansForHaiti.jpg

From left, back row, are Mount Paran Christian School freshmen Samm Buff, Ethan Hendrick, Zack Sute, Kate Santanta, Cloey Levstek, Shelby Harris, Taliyah White; and front row Ryan New and Austin Love, who participated in the school’s “Blue Jeans for Haiti” dress-down day to raise money for Haiti hurricane relief.

 Special

On Aug. 20, students at Mount Paran Christian School in Kennesaw voluntarily participated in a dress-down day, opting to pay $5 to wear blue jeans to class.

The school, where students typically dress in standard uniforms, hosted the special day to provide aid to Haiti - which was recently devastated by a hurricane. The event collected over $3,600. The funds have already been dispersed to MPCS partner organization World Vision, which is in the process of supplying the worst-hit Les Cayes communities with large shipments of food, hygiene and baby kits.

