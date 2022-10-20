Mount Paran Christian School alumnus Allan Malloy ‘92 receives the 2022 Distinguished Alumnus of the Year award from Assistant Head of School for Christian Life Steve Kyle and Alumni Relations Manager John Braswell.
As part of its annual homecoming traditions, Mount Paran Christian School hosts a schoolwide food drive to benefit ministry partner MUST Ministries. This year, the school contributed more than 8,000 pounds of nonperishable food items.
MPCS senior Sophie Kate Chambley was chosen by her peers as the school’s 2022 homecoming queen.
Homecoming spirit week at Mount Paran Christian School featured themed dress-up days, such as favorite childhood character day.
The MPC Soaring Eagle Marching Band energized the parade crowd on campus during last Friday’s homecoming parade.
The MPCS color guard entertained the entire MPCS community with their dazzling, colorful performance during the school’s annual homecoming parade.
The MPCS freshmen class decorated their float with a Minions theme.
The Star Wars theme had the MPCS sophomore class enthusiastic for “At the Movies” homecoming week.
Juniors at Mount Paran Christian School wowed the crowd with their over-the-top Pirates of the Caribbean theme parade float for homecoming.
The Mount Paran Christian School senior class float was decorated as the Toy Story movie for “At the Movies” homecoming spirit week.
Lower school students at Mount Paran Christian School cheered for participants during the homecoming parade on campus.
The MPC volleyball team was featured during the school’s homecoming parade last Friday. The volleyball team is making their run toward a back-to-back State championship this season.
Shelton, the MPCS Eagle mascot, is a crowd favorite.
MPCS senior Cooper Surgala mat surfs during the homecoming pep rally on Friday.
The 10-time State championship-winning MPC Cheer team radiates joy and school spirit during the annual homecoming parade.
The MPC football team pumps up the crowd in anticipation of Friday evenings “Black-Out” homecoming football game.
MPC Lady Eagles softball joined the annual homecoming parade. The team is currently making a run for an Elite Eight spot in this year’s State championships.
Mount Paran Christian School headed “To the Movies” for the 2022 Homecoming Spirit Week.
Each day featured daily dress-up themes and activities, culminating with an all-school parade on the afternoon of Oct. 14. Highlights of the parade included Shelton, the Eagle mascot; the school’s Soaring Eagle Marching Band and color guard; the cheer squad and football team; various fall sports teams; homecoming court representatives; and the movies-themed high school parade floats.
Following the parade, middle and high school students participated in a pep rally to pump up the crowd for the Friday night football game. During the "Black-Out" pre-game tailgate and Alumni Association homecoming dinner, both current MPCS families and alumni came to campus for a time of fellowship
before the MPC football team took to the field against Social Circle. Notably, 30 of the 35 graduating classes were represented at the alumni dinner.
During halftime of the game, the MPCS Alumni Association presented its annual Distinguished Alumnus of the Year award to Allan Malloy ‘82. The high school homecoming court was presented, and senior Sophie Kate Chambley was chosen by her peers as this year's homecoming queen.
As part of the week’s festivities, MPCS students from preschool through high school contributed non-perishable food items to benefit MUST Ministries as part of the school’s annual fall food drive. Students in middle and high school competed to see which grade would collect the most food to benefit neighbors
in need. In all, more than 4 tons of food was collected to benefit ministry partner MUST Ministries’ food pantry.
