Mount Paran Christian School middle school's Student Forum and administration recently worked together to create the first-ever Middle School Virtual Talent Show.
Middle school students were invited to participate in this virtual event by recording and submitting 60-second videos of their talents in advance of the live event on May 8. Judges – both students and teachers – evaluated the nearly 30 submissions based on the quality, creative demonstration and entertainment value of the talent.
Six finalists were selected by the judging panel, with their videos shown during the live broadcast.
Nearly 400 viewers tuned in for the live event. The recorded video now has over 1,400 views. The live event was emceed by eighth-grader Ansley Hester and Head of Middle School Paul Montaperto.
The talented finalists included “trick shots,” oil artwork pieces, a guitar solo, a girls dance group, a piano solo and a cheer tumbling routine. At the end of the program, viewers were invited to vote for their favorite talent via text and online, with nearly 800 votes cast.
The winner was sixth-grader Lexi Uggla’s cheer tumbling routine, titled "The Human Jumping Bean." The participants all received prizes, from t-shirts to Amazon gift cards.
Other finalists included:
- Leah Berryhill, Emma Osterland, Allie Rollins, Brooke Terry, Ashley Thibodeau, eighth grade, with “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.”
- Claire Finch, eighth grade, with “Art You Kidding Me?”
- Gabe Hester, sixth grade, with “The Amazing Shot.”
- Ian Simms, sixth grade, with “Guitar Hero.”
- Nathan Warren, eighth grade, with “The Piano Jedi.”
To view the show, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gf4FHsKOIrc.
