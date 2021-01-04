Mount Paran Christian School freshman Conner Graham has earned the Eagle Scout Award, the highest advancement award from the Boy Scouts of America.
Graham is a founding member of Troop 2269, which was started at MPCS in March 2017. He is also the first member of the Troop to earn the coveted award.
For his Eagle project, Graham built six benches that are placed around Lake McDonald on the MPCS campus. He chose this project to give back to the school community in hopes that all who visit the school will use the benches to enjoy the picturesque campus views.
As part of his project, Graham had to develop a plan, seek Boy Scouts of America's and the school’s approval, fundraise, execute his plan with volunteers, and document the process.
Since its inception in 1911, only 4% of Scouts have earned the rank of Eagle. Requirements include living by the Scout Oath and Scout Law, progressing through seven ranks, completing at least 21 merit badges, serving in key positions of responsibility, completing an Eagle Scout Project, and passing an extensive review process. The Scout program offers young men many opportunities in leadership and community service.
