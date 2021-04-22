The FIRST Tech Challenge Georgia State Championship was played the week of April 10-17 with the Mount Paran Christian School Eagle Robotics Team 7373 Carbon Fiber successfully defending its State Championship title.
Team 7373 again earned the top honor Inspire Award, which is a culminating prize awarded to the team with the highest scores in all categories.
Team 11364 Diamond Plate also took home a third-place finish in the Collins Aerospace Innovate Award, which recognizes the team with the most innovative and creative robot design as evidenced by elegance, robustness and "out of the box" thinking. Special recognition was given to MPCS students Steven Baker and Sarah McCune, who were honored as semifinalists in the "Dean's List" individual award.
The FIRST Tech Challenge is a robotics marathon. Most years, the season officially begins the first week of September, then closes with the State championship in February. Close to 5% of the teams in the world emerge from their championships, having clinched a berth in an international championship. Eagle Robotics made its first appearance at the World championships in 2019. In 2020, Eagle Robotics took Georgia by storm, winning both of the top awards at State, poised to lead the Georgia contingent into the international arena. Unfortunately, the World championships were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The kickoff of the FIRST Tech Challenge season in September 2020 was the first of its kind.
Uncertainty abounded as to whether a season could even be played, with 99% of the world's teams participating remotely. In such a scenario, teams play against the clock rather than against opponents.
Only three leagues in the world — in Queensland, Australia; Saint Petersburg, Russia; and Acworth — decided to play "live" against opponents. The Eagles played the entirety of their season in this league, culminating in January at the Etowah League Tournament hosted at MPCS. At that event, both of the Eagle Robotics teams emerged as qualifiers for the State championship, which was played remotely.
The rules and strategies of remote play differ from live play, and the Eagles had no experience with them. Ultimately, Team 7373 was recognized for its organization, expertise, professionalism and gracious empathy and compassion for other teams.
The FIRST Tech Championship fell victim once again this spring to complications from the pandemic, and no "Worlds" event will be held. For the second consecutive year, Eagle Robotics sits atop a field of nearly 150 Georgia teams awaiting the day when “Worlds” returns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.