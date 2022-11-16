Nearly 20 countries from around the world were represented at the Culture Fest event at Mount Paran Christian School, including Belgium, who shared tasty cookies and provided insights about the country.
During Culture Fest, hosted by Mount Paran Christian School, attendees “traveled the world,” learning about cultures as far away as China. Guests sampled traditional foods and learned about Chinese writing.
At the MPCS Culture Fest event, host families shared about their culture. Many donned traditional attire and provided food for guests to sample. The informational exhibits also included displays with country facts, exports and flags.
The country of England was represented at MPCS Culture Fest by High School Teacher Mallory Pettet, who offered “jammie dodger” cookies and discussed the study abroad trip to England for high school students.
Mount Paran Christian School sponsored its biennial Culture Fest event, a celebration of God’s diversity around the world. Harshad Savant wears traditional Indian attire and shares information about Indian culture with attendees.
Venezuela was one of nearly 20 countries represented at the MPCS Culture Fest event. Ruximar Linkous, Rosibell Gonzalez, and Carolina Olguin offered samples of traditional Venezuelan cuisine for guests, such as arepas.
Mount Paran Christian School hosted its biennial Culture Fest event, a time of celebrating God’s diversity around the world. Sonia Smith, Casey Smith, and Ruximar Linkous wear traditional clothing representing Columbia and Venezuela.
Hundreds of members of the MPCS community joined together for the school’s biennial Culture Fest celebration.
Activities at MPCS Culture Fest included hands-on crafts, such as making an African hat. Here, Desiree and Aspen Williams make a DIY Chinese drum.
Nearly 20 countries, including Egypt, were represented at MPCS Culture Fest. Here, guests sample Bashamel, a cheesy meat and pasta dish, from table host Shery Gebraeel.
The country of Mexico was recognized during Mount Paran Christian School’s Culture Fest. Evelia Hormes hosted the table, with Dia de los Muertos crafts, Mexican hot chocolate, and other tasty treats.
The Todd family shares their Swedish culture with Culture Fest attendees at Mount Paran Christian School, including cookies, which are part of fika bröd, or, Swedish coffee breaks.
Mount Paran Christian School sixth-grader Jasmine Bell and her father, Michael, share information about Thailand during the school’s biennial Culture Fest celebration.
On Nov. 3, Mount Paran Christian School hosted Culture Fest, a biennial international celebration of God’s diverse creation.
Culture Fest is a time for the school community to gather together to fellowship as the body of Christ, while also celebrating the unique ways in which God has made each individual.
The immersive evening featured food, music, art, cultural traditions and activities from around the globe as attendees celebrated the many cultures represented by the MPCS community. Students received "passports" to travel the world and learn about nearly 20 different cultures, including Belgium, China, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Egypt, England, France, Greece, India, Jamaica, Mexico, Nigeria, Scotland, Sweden, Thailand and Venezuela.
In addition to the experiential “trip around the world”, other activities for children included crafts, such as making an African hat or a sombrero or building a maraca or Chinese drum, as well as a photo booth and live bagpipes performances. Families offered cuisine samples to taste the flavors of authentic dishes.
Event organizer and MPCS Director of Diversity and Belonging Catina Taliaferro shared that host families were excited to share their culture and that those in attendance were eager to receive. Many students expressed how much they had learned and that they had the best time.
