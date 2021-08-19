During the 2020-2021 academic year, Mount Paran Christian School won several prestigious honors in recognition of its diversity initiatives, as well as its digital publishing campaigns for COVID-response tactics and marketing via blogs.
The Council for Advancement and Support of Education District III/Southeast Awards presented MPCS with the top honor in the “Diversity and Talent Management: DEI Initiatives” category. The Gold award was presented to MPCS for its “Campaign for CommUNITY”: Building Equity On Campus. The Silver award was presented to Auburn University, with Bronze awarded to the University of Florida.
The 2021 CASE District III Institutional Awards represent the very best in advancement across the Southeast. More than 700 entries were submitted for the 70-plus awards categories. MPCS was one of only eight independent schools in the district to win a CASE award - the majority of the awards are presented to colleges and universities.
For its “Diversity and Talent Management” submission, MPCS detailed its efforts at building a diverse and inclusive campus climate. Since 2012, when the school created its first CommUNITY Task Force, the school has developed a multi-phased plan whose goal is to represent the unity of the body of Christ -
a “commUNITY.”
MPCS also won a total of three awards from the 36th Annual Educational Advertising Awards: Gold - COVID Response Materials for its “Family Reunion” plan, GOLD - Equality and Diversity Promotion for its “Campaign for CommUNITY” and Merit - COVID Response Materials for “What to Expect: A Return to Campus After COVID” video.
The awards, which are sponsored by Higher Education Marketing Report, are the largest, oldest andmost respected educational advertising awards in the country. This year, more than 2,000 entries were received from more than one-thousand colleges, universities and secondary schools from all 50 states
and several foreign countries. Gold awards were granted to 313 institutions. Judges for the Educational Advertising Awards consisted of a national panel of higher education marketers, advertising creative directors and marketing and advertising professionals.
The National School Public Relations Association presents annual Publications and Digital Media Awards to recognize outstanding education publications and marketing/informational materials (print and electronic), video/TV/radio programs, social media and websites. MPCS won two awards for the 2020-2021 academic
year: a coveted “Award of Excellence” for outstanding blog, as well as an “Honorable Mention” award for outstanding branding/image package for the CommUNITY initiative.
The MPCS WingTips blog is an industry-leader, highlighting educational thought-leadership. WingTips posts can be viewed at blog.mtparanschool.com.
